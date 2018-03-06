Devin Nunes: ‘The media is dead…90% far left wing’ (VIDEO)

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, frustrated with the slanted coverage of his panel’s probe into the 2016 election, said that truthful media “no longer exists” and that 90 percent takes a left wing angle because that’s what their liberal owners demand.

In an extensive interview on conservative media mogul Mark Levin’s popular new Fox News Channel Sunday show Life, Liberty & Levin, Rep. Devin Nunes called the media “a pile of something,” and added that it is “part of the Democratic Party’s network.”

Levin prompted Nunes’ criticism of the media when he referenced a series of headlines hitting Nunes who recently pushed for the release of a GOP-written memo that dismissed claims of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election in which Trump won despite Hillary Rodham Clinton getting more popular votes. – READ MORE

