Devin Nunes makes serious request after glaring discrepancy found in Mueller source docs

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, is calling for the public release of “all backup and source documentation” related to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation after a discrepancy surfaced in source documents provided by the special counsel’s office.

Nunes’ reaction came after the public release of a Nov. 2017 voicemailtranscript from former Trump lawyer John Dowd to the attorney representing former national security adviser Michael Flynn in which Dowd asked Flynn’s attorney for a “heads up” if Flynn knew material damaging to the president.

The transcript released Friday included new content that was not included in Mueller’s source documentation.

This is why we need all backup and source documentation for the #muellerdossier released publicly. It’s all a fraud… https://t.co/wMjRkHJ5j4 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) June 1, 2019

Side-by-side comparison shows documentation provided by Mueller left out crucial contextual details, including where Dowd explicitly said he was not asking for “any confidential information” and when Dowd said his request was “not only for the president but for the country.” – READ MORE