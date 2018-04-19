Devin Nunes: ‘It’s possible’ the Russians have dirt on James Comey

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., took a rhetorical jab at James Comey on Tuesday, responding to the former FBI director’s open-ended suggestion that it was “possible” that the Russians have dirt on President Trump.

During an interview on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, the California Republican said, “The irony here is quite frankly hard to believe.”

“Well, it’s certainly possible that the Russians could have information on Comey,” Nunes suggested. “It’s certainly possible that the Russians could have information on Hillary Clinton. It is certainly possible that they have information on all kinds of people.” – READ MORE

