Devin Nunes Goes Off On The Deep State: ‘If There’s Nothing To See Here, Show Us The Documents’ (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes criticized the Department of Justice on Fox News Sunday for failing to provide him with documents related to the Russia investigation.

Nunes hit back on claims that he was trying to leak the identity of an FBI informant who was found to be spying on the Trump campaign, and said deep state actors are keeping requested documents from his committee.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1