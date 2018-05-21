True Pundit

Politics TV

Devin Nunes Goes Off On The Deep State: ‘If There’s Nothing To See Here, Show Us The Documents’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes criticized the Department of Justice on Fox News Sunday for failing to provide him with documents related to the Russia investigation.

Nunes hit back on claims that he was trying to leak the identity of an FBI informant who was found to be spying on the Trump campaign, and said deep state actors are keeping requested documents from his committee.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Devin Nunes Goes Off On The Deep State: 'If There's Nothing To See Here, Show Us The Documents'
Devin Nunes Goes Off On The Deep State: 'If There's Nothing To See Here, Show Us The Documents'

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes criticized the Department of Justice on Fox News Sunday for failing to provide him with documents related to the Russia investigation. WATCH: Nunes hi

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: