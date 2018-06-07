‘Devil’s bargain:’ Ted Cruz explodes over new report on Obama’s ‘secret’ Iran deal

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, condemned actions taken by the Obama administration that gave Iran access to the U.S. financial system and subsequent untruths administration officials delivered about the role that access played in negotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Despite senior Obama administration officials testifying that “Iranian access to the U.S. financial system was not on the table” during negotiations of President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran, “the U.S. Department of the Treasury, at the direction of the U.S. State Department, granted a specific license that authorized a conversion of Iranian assets worth billions of U.S. dollars using the U.S. financial system,” a Wednesday report from Republicans on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations claims.

“The Obama Iran nuclear deal was a devil’s bargain, but one exclusively designed to help the devil,” Cruz said in a statement responding to Wednesday’s report. “The Obama administration covertly greased the nuclear deal with bribes and secret agreements that made it even worse for America. Over the years we’ve discovered some of them: There was the nuclear side deal to let Iran inspect itself. There was the ransom deal that gave Iran $1.7 billion in cash. There were several wire transfers from America to Iran, ranging from roughly $1 million to $10 million, including a purchase of excess nuclear-related material that Iran never should have been producing and America did not need from them.”

Cruz noted that “the Obama administration was even working in secret to circumvent the weaker sanctions left over from the nuclear deal – and they were lying to Congress about it.” – READ MORE

