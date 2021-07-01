Developer Of Collapsed Miami Condo Once Allegedly Paid Off Officials

Champlain Towers developer Nathan Reiber, who died in 2014, was once accused of paying off local officials to sidestep a construction moratorium in Surfside in 1979 because of problems with the sewer system, according to WaPo.

Reiber had “contributed” to the campaigns of local officials that granted him preferential treatment when it came to building Champlain Towers South in 1981.

WaPo noted all the principals involved in the design and construction of the building are deceased. Former construction companies that played a role in the construction of Champlain Towers were unwilling to talk about the building collapse.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, NIST, part of the Department of Commerce, is the federal agency that investigated the collapse of the twin towers, sent one of its engineers, Fahim Sadek, to Champlain Towers North, a couple of blocks away from the southern tower, to examine basement area and try to piece together the complex puzzle of why the building collapsed.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced over the weekend that residential buildings five stories or higher that are more than four decades old would be examined by the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources within the next 30 days. The goal is to start the recertification process of older residential buildings that have yet begun identifying structural issues.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --