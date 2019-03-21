Despite Public Uproar, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to be bumped for second-straight week following Omar comments

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s Saturday night program will not air for a second-straight week, according to a network schedule posted online.

The network will air the documentary “Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith” in place of Pirro’s show, “Justice with Jeanine.”

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment about the network’s programming, adding that the network does not comment on internal scheduling matters.

The programming decision comes after remarks Pirro made earlier this month suggesting Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) religious beliefs were at odds with the Constitution.