Most Of The March For Our Lives Protesters Weren’t Young — And Most Weren’t Motivated By Gun Control

A university professor studying large-scale, Trump-era protests in Washington says the media is giving the wrong impression about who made up the crowd during last weekend’s anti-gun March for Our Lives demonstration.

“My research tells a different story about who participated in the March for Our Lives — and it is more complicated and less well-packaged for prime time,” University of Maryland sociology professor Dana R. Fisher wrote in a Wednesday story for the Washington Post.

Fisher’s study indicates that — while news coverage focused on the teenagers marching for gun control in the wake of last month’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — 90 percent of the crowd was actually adults. She said the average age of adults in the crowd was just under 49.

“Contrary to what’s been reported in many media accounts, the D.C. March for Our Lives crowd was not primarily made up of teenagers,” Fisher wrote. “Only about 10 percent of the participants were under 18.” – READ MORE

The March for Our Lives was 70% women. Nearly three quarters of the marchers — 72% — had a bachelor’s degree or higher level of graduate education, putting them well into the category of “leftist elite.”

And the vast majority were career agitators: only about a quarter of marchers had “never protested before.”

Weirder still, according to The Washington Post’s data collection operation, most of the marchers weren’t even motivated by the issue of gun control. Only 12% of the people who had never marched in a protest before were at the March for Our Lives because they were motivated by gun control.

“Instead, new protesters reported being motivated by the issues of peace (56 percent) and Trump (42 percent), who has been a galvanizing force for many protests,” WaPo reported.

And to no surprise, they were mostly career leftists: “79 percent identified as ‘left-leaning’ and 89 percent reported voting for Hillary Clinton.” – READ MORE

