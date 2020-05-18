Despite media hysteria, HHS secretary confirms no coronavirus spike in re-opened states

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar confirmed Sunday there has not been a spike of coronavirus cases in states that have re-opened.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Azar told host Jake Tapper that officials are actually seeing the opposite — a spike in cases in areas that remain locked down.

“We are seeing that, in areas that are opening, we’re not seeing the spike in cases,” Azar explained. “We still see spikes in some areas that are, in fact, closed, very localized situations.”

During the same interview, Azar also defended the rights of Americans to go about their business without government intervention.

“I think, in any individual instance, you’re going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” he said. “That’s part of the freedom that we have here in America.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --