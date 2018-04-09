Despite Liberal Boycott, Laura Ingraham Returns to Fox News With Company’s Full Support

Fox News host Laura Ingraham caused a massive controversy when she shared an article detailing Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg being rejected from several colleges, despite his high GPA. Thousands of people responded to Ingraham’s tweet, including Hogg.

According to Media Matters, 19 advertisers have pulled out of their partnerships with Ingraham since her tweet. Ingraham announced that she would be taking a one-week vacation just after the incident and was temporarily replaced by guests.

Rumors of Ingraham being fired due to Bill O’Reilly taking a similar vacation and never returning in the midst of advertisers leaving him are simply speculation and not true.

Ingraham has yet to address the controversy on her show, which airs at 10 p.m. ET. – READ MORE

