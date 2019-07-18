Despite His Wizardly Reputation, Jeffrey Epstein’s Investing Trailed the Market

Through the years when Jeffrey Epstein allegedly abused underage girls, he cultivated a reputation as a financial wizard whose acumen made him a billionaire, with the private jet and gaudy homes where he is now charged with carrying on sex-trafficking. Turns out, he wasn’t a billionaire—as revealed by financial documentation Epstein showed the Manhattan federal judge who will decide on a bail application Thursday.

But it also appears that Epstein was a mediocre investor—to judge from the trading record of a private foundation he managed. Since his July 6 arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation—on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy that he denies—many publications have reported his Gratitude America Ltd. foundation’s gifts to celebrities, charities, and schools. But Barron’s has examined the investment returns shown in the foundation’s tax returns. They trailed the market.

While the stock market rose 34% over the 21-month trading period shown in the foundation’s 2017 tax return, Epstein’s charity was engaging in day-trading and flipping of initial public offerings that earned it 14%. The foundation would have been better off putting its $9 million into an S&P 500index fund, like an individual investor. Barron’s asked Epstein’s attorneys about this investment record, but got no response.

Evidence on Epstein’s purported financial skill has been hard to come by, and that’s why the public trading record of his charity is so interesting.

Even if he’s no billionaire, Epstein claims an impressive balance sheet. In asking U.S. District Judge Richard Berman for release on bail, the 66-year old Epstein filed a spreadsheet showing $559 million in assets as of June 30. It showed $56 million in cash, $14 million in bonds, $113 million in equities, and $195 million invested in hedge funds and private equity. His grand mansion on East 71st Street and properties in Palm Beach, Paris, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands were worth another $180 million, Epstein claimed. In opposing his application for release on bail, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman told the judge that a search of Epstein’s mansion discovered a pile of cash and loose diamonds, as well as an Austrian passport with a false name. – READ MORE

