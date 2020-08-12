Despite Chicago Police Chief Demand For Accountability, First Looter Goes Free On $500 Bond

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown unloaded on reporters Monday, the Daily Wire reported, blasting the Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, and others responsible for handling criminal matters for failing to ensure looters and rioters, arrested in the first round of incidents in May, faced consequences.

Despite his pleas, the first of Sunday’s looters, arraigned Tuesday, was required to post just a $500 bond, despite allegedly breaking into the windows of the Burberry boutique and reportedly assaulting a Chicago police officer with a brick, per CWB Chicago.

“At 12:52 a.m. Monday, two cops assigned to help deal with looting on the Magnificent Mile allegedly saw Lomax holding a brick next to a window at the Burberry store, 633 North Michigan,” CWB reports. “They watched as he threw the brick into the store’s window and officers moved in…When a sergeant approached Lomax, the Joliet resident wound up and threw a brick at the cop, striking him in the hand, Murphy said. Police chased Lomax down Ontario Street and arrested him.”

Other looters threw “rocks, a clay pot, and other objects” at officers as they led Lomax away.

In Chicago bond court Tuesday, prosecutors charged Lomax, who has “three prior felony convictions for narcotics-related crimes,” “with felony aggravated battery of a police officer, criminal damage to property, resisting police, and announced their intention to also charge Lomax with looting in an afternoon,” but a Cook County judge let Lomax go on just a $5,000 bond, of which Lomax was only required to pay 10%, or $500. His family posted the bond. – READ MORE

