Despite Bannon’s ‘Small Army’, Drudge Places Him In A Bodybag

Media mogul Matt Drudge sent a scathing tweet about “schizophrenic” former Tump administration advisor Steve Bannon on Wednesday after Bannon accused top Trump campaign officials of treason.

Drudge, who hasn’t hid his distaste for Bannon in the past, asserted that the Breitbart chief’s latest interview demonstrates why he has to have a “small army of bodyguards.”

“No wonder schizophrenic Steve Bannon has been walking around with a small army of bodyguards,” Drudge tweeted.

No wonder schizophrenic Steve Bannon has been walking around with a small army of bodyguards… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 3, 2018

