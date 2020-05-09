‘Despicable human being’: NYC nurse arrested for gassing up car with credit card stolen from dying coronavirus patient — cops

This is how low you can go.
A ghoulish Staten Island nurse swiped a credit card from a dying coronavirus patient in a hospital ventilator unit, using the pilfered plastic to callously purchase groceries and gas as he wasted away, authorities charged Thursday.
Danielle Conti, 43, used the pandemic as her personal piggy bank after allegedly stealing the charge card from 70-year-old widower Anthony Catapano while making her daily rounds at hard-hit Staten Island University Hospital North sometime in early April, authorities charge.
The Staten Island grandfather of a 12-year-old girl died on April 12 from COVID-19 complications.
“I can’t believe a person could do something like that to someone fighting for his life,” said Tara Catapano, the dead man’s devastated daughter, as she choked up with emotion. “This is a nurse who took an oath to treat, protect and save patients. It’s disgusting … Never in a million years did I expect any of this to happen.” – READ MORE
