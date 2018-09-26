DESPERATION? Media Jumps On Reports Kavanaugh Told Yale Classmate He Wasn’t A Virgin

Monday night, Brett Kavanaugh admitted on national television that he did not lose his virginity until “some time after” college, casting doubt on claims that he sexually assaulted a female student while in high school (and a second while in college), and blowing a hole in the Democrats’ carefully crafted “frat boy” image of Kavanaugh.

Perhaps Brett Kavanaugh was a virgin for many years after high school. But he claimed otherwise in a conversation with me during our freshman year in Lawrance Hall at Yale, in the living room of my suite. — Steve Kantrowitz (@skantrow) September 25, 2018

Because, of course, no 18-year-old man in history has ever lied about his sexual prowess.

The New York Times led with the Twitter allegation in a story about how prominent Republican swing votes could be on the fence about Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Jane Mayer, The New Yorker journalist who, along with Ronan Farrow, unearthed the claim over the weekend that a drunk Kavanaugh had exposed himself to a classmate at a party (the accuser now seems to doubt her own story, and no other classmate can corroborate the incident or remember the party), also jumped on the tweet, suggesting that it exposed Kavanaugh as a liar. – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE