Desperate Celebrities host counter-event to State of the Union: Trump supporters are ‘ugly underbelly’

Hollywood’s self-proclaimed political activists turned out to participate in the “People’s State of the Union.”

Monday’s event was planned in response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday. It was held at The Town Hall, a historic venue founded as a meeting spot for suffragists more than 90 years ago.

The star-studded event was hosted by outspoken Trump critic Mark Ruffalo who emceed the program which focused on the anti-Trump “Resistance” movement, immigration issues and attacking the “ugly underbelly” of Americans who voted for Trump.

“We’re going to set our sights to continue that work in the next year, and strengthen our bonds and commitments to each other, for long after the Trump era comes to its rightful end,” said Ruffalo. “We ain’t stopping with Trump, OK?”

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore, whose latest attempt to criticize Trump with his Broadway show “The Terms of My Surrender” failed, said his 2018 to-do list includes the “widespread massive removal of Republicans from the House and Senate the likes of which this country has never seen.” – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump said his ongoing work to cut regulations and governmental red tape will enhance the American economy.

Trump pointed specifically to the city of Detroit, Michigan, which has seen an increase in urban blight and unemployment.

Trump said previously-enacted regulations “crippled” the American auto industry, hurting the Motor City. – READ MORE