DeSantis Wants Grand Jury To Look Into Broward County School Failures One Year After Parkland Shooting

The grand jury would have to look at actions of all school districts in the state, however, DeSantis was clear the move was aimed for Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), the Sun Sentinel reported.

“There’s more evidence in Broward than other districts,” DeSantis said, according to the newspaper.

The grand jury would examine whether:

School officials violated Florida law by under-reporting instances of crime to the state’s Department of Education.

Schools failed or decided not to follow school-related safety laws, resulting in students unnecessarily at risk.

Public institutions committed fraud by accepting state funding meant for school safety but then not acting properly.

Schools misused multi-million dollar bonds meant for school safety.

“I agree with Governor DeSantis’s decision to examine safety measures in school districts throughout the state and support any review or investigation that could result in improved safety and security in our own district and school districts statewide,” BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a statement.

The safety commission, appointed by former Republican Gov. Rick Scott, found in its initial report that school doors were unlocked, cops were preoccupied with equipment instead of immediately confronting suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz and various communication problems.

The Parkland shooting occurred one year ago on Feb. 14, 2018. The massacre resulted in 17 people getting killed.

