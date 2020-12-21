DeSantis vows to keep Florida restaurants open, criticizes NYC indoor dining shutdown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to keeping restaurants open and criticizing other areas of the country like New York City where indoor dining has been suspended despite evidence that most coronavirus infections can be traced to small gatherings at homes.

The Republican governor hosted a press conference at the Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he met with restaurant employees and business owners to discuss “safeguarding the right to earn a living” as the pandemic persists. He noted that there are about 40 states that have higher COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations per capita than Florida.

“At a time when folks in our service industries, particularly in restaurants, lodging, and hospitality, have taken it on the chin, particularly in some other states that have been completely shut down, we just want to send the message — some may shut you down. We want to pull you up,” DeSantis said.

“We got your back if you’re somebody who is a waitress or a cook you’re a family-owned business — you’re an important part of our state,” the governor continued. “You’re working folks who are working hard to make a living. You have every right to do that and you can take it to the bank in the state of Florida. You’re going to have that right defended by the governor.” – READ MORE

