DeSantis: Since Florida Entered Phase 1, ICU Hospitalizations From Virus Down 21%

On Friday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had some news for the reams of critics of his handling of the coronavirus in his state. DeSantis tweeted, “Since Florida entered Phase 1 on May 4, ICU hospitalizations for COVID patients are down 21% and ventilator use by COVID patients is down 32%.”

 

On April 21, DeSantis, who had been heavily criticized for not ordering a shutdown of his state, slammed the wild predictions of mass hospitalizations that had been promulgated about his state, asserting, “Those predictions have been false. Our work is succeeding; we have flattened the curve.” – READ MORE

