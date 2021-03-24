DeSantis Says Florida Won’t Require COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

On Thursday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said that Floridians would not be required to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend public events in the state.

“I just want to make very clear in Florida, we are not doing any vaccine passports. All those experts said that it was a bad idea. I think it’s a bad idea and so that will not happen. And so folks should get vaccinated, if they want to, we’ll obviously provide that, but under no circumstances will the state be asking you to show proof of vaccination, and I don’t think private companies should be doing that either,” the governor said Thursday.

DeSantis made the point that each resident of Florida should be able to determine on their own if they want to get vaccinated, as well as what events in which they feel safe participating.

“To start going down the road of vaccine passports, I mean, you have some of these states saying to go to a sporting event, you have to show either a negative test or a vaccine proof. I think you just got to make decisions. If you want to go to an event, go to an event. If you don’t, don’t. But to be requiring people to provide all this proof, that’s not how you get society back to normal so we’re rejecting any vaccine passports here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

According to Orlando local media, the governor also spoke about the topic on Thursday in a meeting with medical personnel. Attendees included Dr. Scott Atlas, professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff. All of them reportedly agreed with the governor and were against the idea of vaccine identification, saying that it could end up harming more than helping.- READ MORE

