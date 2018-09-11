DeSantis resigns House seat to focus on governor’s race

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is stepping down from his House seat to focus on his gubernatorial bid against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

DeSantis notified House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in a letter Monday morning that he would resign his seat immediately amid an increasingly competitive race against Gillum.

In the letter, DeSantis said it would be inappropriate to collect a salary from the House, because he would likely miss a majority of the chamber’s remaining days in session.

“As the Republican nominee for Governor of Florida, it is clear to me that I will likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days for this Congress,” DeSantis wrote. “Under these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for me to accept a salary.

“In order to honor my principles and protect the taxpayer, I officially resign from the House of Representatives effective immediately.”

DeSantis requested that his resignation be made retroactive for Sept. 1 so that he will not collect any pay in September. – READ MORE

Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor who recently won Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, likes to thank “everyday folks” for donating to his campaign. On Sunday he also thanked billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer.

“I’ll tell you, I’m obviously deeply appreciative of Mr. Soros, as well as Mr. Steyer, both men whom I’ve known for some time,” Gillum said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

In fact, the 39-year-old Gillum received an outpouring of support from liberal megadonors and groups associated with their vast network of affiliates, helping him emerge from a crowded Democratic field last Tuesday.

In April, his campaign raised $450,000, with more than half of that coming from Soros in the form of a contribution to Forward Florida, a political action committee focused on getting Gillum elected, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Both Soros and Steyer, who’s been leading an effort to impeach President Trump, also directed $650,000 in the final two weeks of primary campaigning toward the same political group, according to Politico. – READ MORE