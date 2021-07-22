DeSantis Ready To Go All The Way To The Supreme Court Over CDC Guidelines For Cruise Ships

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said he would appeal a ruling by a federal appeals court on Saturday that upheld CDC COVID-19 restrictions for cruise ships.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said he would appeal a ruling by a federal appeals court on Saturday that upheld CDC COVID-19 restrictions for cruise ships, and if necessary, he would take the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

During a news conference on Monday he stated, “We are absolutely going to pursue to get the stay removed, either at the full 11th Circuit or at the U.S. Supreme Court.”

He added, “I’m confident that we’d win on the merits, at the full 11th Circuit and, honestly, I’m confident we’d win at the US Supreme Court.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to appeal a court ruling allowing the CDC to enforce its regulations for cruise ships, saying that he would take the fight to the Supreme Court if required.https://t.co/sjgis3l3Bk — Axios (@axios) July 20, 2021

Because the cruise line industry is a billion dollar one in the Sunshine State, DeSantis’ main goal was to get things up and running again after the pandemic as soon as possible.

The CDC issued a “no-sail” order for all cruise lines in March of 2020, and in April, DeSantis filed suit.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --