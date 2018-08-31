DeSantis: ‘Monkey This Up’ Remark Had ‘Zero to Do With Race,’ All About ‘Socialist Policies’

Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis responded Wednesday on “Hannity” to criticism of his use of the phrase “monkey this up” to describe damage his Democratic opponent would do to the Sunshine State if elected.

“It has zero to do with race,” DeSantis said. “It has everything to do with whether we want Florida to go in a good direction.”

DeSantis said the Bernie Sanders- and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-endorsed Gillum would make Florida take a “turn to left-wing socialist policies that will absolutely devastate this state.”