DeSantis: ‘Monkey This Up’ Remark Had ‘Zero to Do With Race,’ All About ‘Socialist Policies’

Surprise Democrat Primary Winner Andrew Gillum In Florida Had Support From Two Of The Left’s Biggest Financiers: George Soros And Tom Steyer.
Gillum courted the two billionaires extensively, meeting them in California to earn their support.
“If I’m remembering it correctly, it was, ‘We don’t know if you can win, but we would like what it could represent,’” Gillum told the New Yorker, recalling the meetings. “I interpreted it to mean that it would be significant to see a person of color taken seriously in a statewide race.”
In return, he received millions from the two billionaires and their allies.
Thursday, Steyer and Soros announced a $650,000 boost into Gillum’s campaign, together with their donors.
Liberal groups also coordinated a $3.5 million get-out-the-vote effort for Gillum prior to the primary. – READ MORE
Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis responded Wednesday on "Hannity" to criticism of his use of the phrase "monkey this up" to describe damage his Democratic opponent would do to the Sunshine State if elected.