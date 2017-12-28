Politics TV
DeSantis: Congress Will Get Answers on How FBI Used Trump-Russia Dossier (VIDEO)
Rep. Ron DeSantis said on “Fox & Friends” that Congress will get to the bottom of how the FBI used the infamous Trump-Russia dossier.
The Florida Republican responded to a new report from the Washington Times that the dossier, funded by the DNC through a firm called Fusion GPS, remains mostly unsubstantiated. – READ MORE
Fox News Insider