Dershowitz: Trump team playing into Mueller’s hands

Attorney Alan Dershowitz in an interview broadcast Sunday said President Trump’s lawyers are playing into special counsel Robert Mueller’s hands.

“It seems to me that the approach last week of the Trump team plays into the hands of Mueller’s tactic to try at any cost … to find technical violations against lower-ranking people so that they can be squeezed,” Dershowitz told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The remarks from Dershowitz come amid the fallout from comments made last week by Rudy Giuliani, who recently joined Trump’s legal team. He told Fox News that the president reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 payment he made ahead of the 2016 election to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1