Dershowitz: Trump Did Not Commit a Crime If He Paid Women Out of His Own Pocket

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom” that it was “absolutely not” a crime if President Trump paid two women out of his own pocket.

Cohen, who was Trump’s longtime attorney, pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating campaign finance laws in 2016 by arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Cohen said he acted “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump. In a “Fox & Friends” interview Thursday, Trump said no crime was committed and that the money did not come out of his campaign.