Dershowitz Says The Media Must Apologize To The American Public Following Mueller Report Revelation

Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said the media must apologize to all Americans following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

“I think a lot of apologies are due to the American public about being misled by many in the media who substituted wishful thinking for factual analysis,” Dershowitz said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“That’s not what media people want to hear,” he said. “What we want to hear as the American public is a straight down analysis and what we don’t want to hear from Mueller is a law review article.”

Attorney General William Barr delivered his report on the special counsel probe to Congress Sunday and wrote that President Donald Trump and his campaign team did not collude with any Russian entities during the election. Barr also said there was no evidence to suggest Trump obstructed justice either.

“I look at the law not in terms of what I wish would happen, but what I know will happen based on 50 years of experience. I wish the folks over on CNN would have done the same thing,” Dershowitz said.

“They didn’t. All they did was oh, going to be indicted because we want him to be indicted,” he said. “He did collude because we want him to collude. He obstructed because we wanted him to have obstructed. That’s not news analysis. That’s advocacy journalism.”

Dershowitz said he is still facing media backlash over his skepticism and claimed he’s been personally attacked because he won’t shill for Democrats.

“Well, they are still coming after me. The New Yorker has commissioned a hit piece on me, attacking my personal life because they don’t like what I’ve said about Donald Trump,” he said, adding:

“You know, you go all over the media — and I’m being attacked all over the place not because of anything I did but because of my truthful analysis, which people think shows I’m a big supporter of Trump. Look, I voted for Hillary Clinton, as I said. I’m a liberal Democrat, but I call them as I see them.”

