Dershowitz says CNN ‘banned’ him for not conforming to ‘one-sided presentation’ of Mueller report

CNN is accused of banning one of the country’s leading legal minds from its airwaves because he would not conform to its “one-sided presentation” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz made the explosive claim during an appearance on “The Story” Monday night, before embarking on a victory lap in the wake of Mueller’s findings being made public by Attorney General William Barr.

“I have been right from day one, and almost all the other pundits and professors have just been dead wrong,” Dershowitz told Martha MacCallum.

“CNN wouldn’t have me on the air because they want a one-sided presentation.”— Alan Dershowitz on “The Story”

“CNN banned me from their air because I was being too fair. I was trying to assess what the essential issue was, and I wasn’t being partisan. They didn’t want that. They didn’t want that.”

Dershowitz continued: "CNN wouldn't have me on the air because they want a one-sided presentation, and everybody who watches CNN was shocked by the conclusions… no one who watches me was shocked."