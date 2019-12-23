Dershowitz: Pelosi Delaying A Senate Trial Is ‘Unconstitutional’

Calling out the Democratic Party for its far-left extremism, Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz denounced House Speaker Pelosi’s plan to withhold sending the impeachment vote to the Senate for a trial as “unconstitutional.”

As noted by Fox News, the Harvard Law professor’s recent op-ed for Newsmax came in response to his colleague Laurence Tribe, who backed Pelosi in not allowing a Senate trial on impeachment.

“ would withhold the trial until the Senate agreed to change its rules, or presumably until a new election put many more Democrats in the Senate. Under his proposal, there might never be a Senate trial, but the impeachment would stand as a final and permanent condemnation of President Trump,” Dershowitz wrote.

“It is difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional, more violative of the intention of the Framers, more of a denial of basic due process and civil liberties, more unfair to the president and more likely to increase the current divisiveness among the American people,” he further argued. “Put bluntly, it is hard to imagine a worse idea put forward by good people” – READ MORE