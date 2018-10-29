DERSHOWITZ: OBAMA, CLINTON, AND ELLISON SHOULDN’T BE CONDONING FARRAKHAN’S ANTI-SEMITISM

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz criticized Presidents Obama and Clinton, as well as Congressman Keith Ellison for their ties to Louis Farrakhan on “Fox & Friends” Sunday.

Dershowitz’s conversation with the hosts centered on anti-Semitism. The dialogue comes a day after a man killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“There can’t be any tolerance, we have to have zero tolerance, President Obama meets with Farrakhan? Shame on him. President Clinton sits on the same platform with Farrakhan. Shame on him,” Dershowitz stated. “Keith Ellison joins with Farrakhan. Farrakhan is one of the greatest purveyors of anti-Semitic hate. Just because he’s black doesn’t give him a pass on anti-Semitism and any liberal who has any positive association with Farrakhan is part of the problem not part of the solution.”

As Dershowitz pointed out, Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Clinton sat next to each other at Aretha Franklin's funeral in August.