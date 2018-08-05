Politics TV
Dershowitz: Manafort Will ‘Probably’ Be Convicted (VIDEO)
With Paul Manafort's accountants taking the stand, the defense of "blaming everything on [Rick] Gates is getting tougher and tougher." – Former Nixon White House Counsel, John Dean https://t.co/zJ39rJ3usd pic.twitter.com/chhiFzwaaG
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 4, 2018
On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that Paul Manafort will “probably” be convicted.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Friday's broadcast of CNN's "AC360," Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that Paul Manafort will "probably" be convicted. Dershowitz said, | Breitbart TV
Breitbart