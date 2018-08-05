Dershowitz: Manafort Will ‘Probably’ Be Convicted (VIDEO)

With Paul Manafort's accountants taking the stand, the defense of "blaming everything on [Rick] Gates is getting tougher and tougher." – Former Nixon White House Counsel, John Dean https://t.co/zJ39rJ3usd pic.twitter.com/chhiFzwaaG — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 4, 2018

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argued that Paul Manafort will “probably” be convicted.- READ MORE

