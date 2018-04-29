Dershowitz: Dems ‘Prepared to Eliminate Civil Liberties’ to Get Trump (VIDEO)

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated, “Democrats and left-wingers obviously think President Trump is the devil, and they’re prepared to eliminate civil liberties.” He also criticized Republicans for their trying to expand criminal law and grounds for impeachment to go after the Clintons.

Dershowitz said, “Well, the way they go after our rights is first to go after political enemies, establish precedents on the basis of the political enemies, and then that precedent lies around like a loaded gun that can be used against anybody.” – READ MORE

