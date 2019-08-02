Dershowitz Defends His Work on Epstein Case: ‘Because I Did My Job Well, I’ve Now Become a Target’

Embattled Harvard Law professor emeritus and criminal defense attorney Alan Dershowitz responded to criticism over his history of defending controversial men, comparing the recent public backlash to “McCarthyism” and promising to continue representing the most unpopular and despised clients.

Dershowitz, who has a history of aggressively defending controversial celebrity clients such as O.J. Simpson and Mike Tyson, was thrust back into the cultural zeitgeist amid outrage over Jeffrey Epstein’s 2007 sweetheart plea deal. Epstein was arrested in July and charged for alleged sex trafficking of young girls.

(…)

Dershowitz suggested that he’s been targeted in smear campaigns by members of the media because he did a tough job well.

“In other words, because I did my job well – getting my client the best result possible – I have now become a target of efforts to destroy my reputation and career,” he said.

Dershowitz said the "slings and arrows" will not prevent him from defending "even the most indefensible clients," for the sake of the American legal system.