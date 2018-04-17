Dershowitz: ACLU ‘No Longer Cares About the Civil Liberties of All Americans’ (VIDEO)

While appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, renowned legal professor Alan Dershowitz criticized the left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for having a left-wing agenda and not standing up for President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

“Who’s ever heard of the ACLU coming in, not only justifying — defending — but applauding a raid on a lawyer’s office?” Dershowitz asked after calling the organization “dead in the water.”

He was referring to the FBI raiding Cohen’s office last week, a move that special counsel Robert Mueller approved. If this had happened to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Dershowitz argued, the ACLU would “be raising money left and right defending Hillary Clinton’s right.”

Dershowitz went on to say that the ACLU "no longer cares about the civil liberties of all Americans."