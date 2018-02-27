Entertainment Politics
Deranged Jim Carrey Shares Painting of American Flag Soaked in Schoolgirl’s Blood
Actor-turned-political artist Jim Carrey shared his latest piece of original artwork on social media Sunday, a blood-soaked painting of a schoolgirl backdropped by the American flag, in an apparent response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida this month.
The 56-year-old Ace Ventura star shared the painting with his more than 17 million followers on Twitter, captioning the post: “Oh say, can’t you see?!”
Oh say, can't you see?! pic.twitter.com/SFAgo4MkgS
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 25, 2018
The artwork depicts a school-aged girl sprawled out against the likeness of an American flag, with bloody notebook paper, a bloody knapsack, and a bloody footprint scattered all around her. – READ MORE
Carrey has taken a step back from acting in recent years to focus on his politically-inspired painting, which now often targets President Donald Trump.