Deranged Jim Carrey Shares Painting of American Flag Soaked in Schoolgirl’s Blood

Actor-turned-political artist Jim Carrey shared his latest piece of original artwork on social media Sunday, a blood-soaked painting of a schoolgirl backdropped by the American flag, in an apparent response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida this month.

The 56-year-old Ace Ventura star shared the painting with his more than 17 million followers on Twitter, captioning the post: “Oh say, can’t you see?!”

The artwork depicts a school-aged girl sprawled out against the likeness of an American flag, with bloody notebook paper, a bloody knapsack, and a bloody footprint scattered all around her. – READ MORE

