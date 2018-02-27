True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Deranged Jim Carrey Shares Painting of American Flag Soaked in Schoolgirl’s Blood

Posted on by
Share:

Actor-turned-political artist Jim Carrey shared his latest piece of original artwork on social media Sunday, a blood-soaked painting of a schoolgirl backdropped by the American flag, in an apparent response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida this month.

The 56-year-old Ace Ventura star shared the painting with his more than 17 million followers on Twitter, captioning the post: “Oh say, can’t you see?!”

The artwork depicts a school-aged girl sprawled out against the likeness of an American flag, with bloody notebook paper, a bloody knapsack, and a bloody footprint scattered all around her. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Jim Carrey Shares Painting of American Flag Soaked in Schoolgirl's Blood
Jim Carrey Shares Painting of American Flag Soaked in Schoolgirl's Blood

Carrey has taken a step back from acting in recent years to focus on his politically-inspired painting, which now often targets President Donald Trump.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: