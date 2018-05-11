Deputies Respond to High School in California After Report of Gunfire

UPDATE (11:15 am ET)-

Facts we do know: One person has been “detained” (per @LASDHQ ) after shots at Highland High School in Palmdale. One person took self to hospital (per @NBCLA ). Reports of shots fired at a separate school – Manzanita – which they are still working. (per @LASDHQ) — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 11, 2018

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff’s (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Capt. Centero with LA County Fire says a suspect is currently in custody in the Highland High incident.

Says a male suspect was apprehended at 30th & Rancho Vista near Vons Grocery Store in Palmdale, CA. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) May 11, 2018

#BREAKING – LA Fire tells NBC one man with a rifle has been taken into custody – SEPARATE reports of another possible shooting at Manzanita Elementary School, also in Palmdale, being investigated by authorities https://t.co/NTkP3SiYVq — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 11, 2018

UPDATE (11:00 am ET) –

Update: One person has been hospitalized after report of shooting at high school in Palmdale, fire officials say.https://t.co/RuXlgKV7Ba — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 11, 2018

UPDATE (10:35 am ET) –

Deputies responded to a Palmdale high school following a report of shots fired.

Deputies responded to a Palmdale high school following a report of shots fired.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies are at Highland High School. They did not confirm reports of an active shooter.

7:35 am. There was a 911 call to the sheriff’s department about a possible active shooter at Palmdale High. Units are in route. — Rancho Vista HOA (@RanchoVistaHOA) May 11, 2018

Stay safe ! There’s an active shooter @ HHS. pic.twitter.com/t2nOgXS4hG — CurlyKat (@curlyyykat) May 11, 2018

BREAKING: @PalmdaleSheriff

at #Highland High School in #Palmdale after reports of ACTIVE SHOOTER.

Student reportedly seen carrying a rifle.

Students sheltering in place. Deputies on campus.

On our way. @FOXLA — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) May 11, 2018

Little brother just called me and said that a shooting is happening at Higland High School. I pray that everyone is safe — Ashmat (@Ashmaniaaa) May 11, 2018

RT FOR EVERYONE WHO IS UNSURE ABOUT HIGHLAND SITUATION !! pic.twitter.com/u94iDTF6gZ — chico blanc(O) (@Jaakeeeeeeeee) May 11, 2018

there is a shooting at highland high school right now if you know anyone tell them not to go and pls be safe — nat nat (@BabyNaytal) May 11, 2018