Deputies Respond to High School in California After Report of Gunfire
UPDATE (11:15 am ET)-
Facts we do know: One person has been “detained” (per @LASDHQ ) after shots at Highland High School in Palmdale. One person took self to hospital (per @NBCLA ). Reports of shots fired at a separate school – Manzanita – which they are still working. (per @LASDHQ)
— Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 11, 2018
Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available.
— LA County Sheriff’s (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018
Capt. Centero with LA County Fire says a suspect is currently in custody in the Highland High incident.
Says a male suspect was apprehended at 30th & Rancho Vista near Vons Grocery Store in Palmdale, CA.
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) May 11, 2018
#BREAKING – LA Fire tells NBC one man with a rifle has been taken into custody – SEPARATE reports of another possible shooting at Manzanita Elementary School, also in Palmdale, being investigated by authorities https://t.co/NTkP3SiYVq
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 11, 2018
UPDATE (11:00 am ET) –
Update: One person has been hospitalized after report of shooting at high school in Palmdale, fire officials say.https://t.co/RuXlgKV7Ba
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 11, 2018
UPDATE (10:35 am ET) –
Deputies responded to a Palmdale high school following a report of shots fired.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies are at Highland High School. They did not confirm reports of an active shooter. – READ MORE
7:35 am. There was a 911 call to the sheriff’s department about a possible active shooter at Palmdale High. Units are in route.
— Rancho Vista HOA (@RanchoVistaHOA) May 11, 2018
Stay safe ! There’s an active shooter @ HHS. pic.twitter.com/t2nOgXS4hG
— CurlyKat (@curlyyykat) May 11, 2018
BREAKING: @PalmdaleSheriff
at #Highland High School in #Palmdale after reports of ACTIVE SHOOTER.
Student reportedly seen carrying a rifle.
Students sheltering in place. Deputies on campus.
On our way. @FOXLA
— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) May 11, 2018
Little brother just called me and said that a shooting is happening at Higland High School. I pray that everyone is safe
— Ashmat (@Ashmaniaaa) May 11, 2018
RT FOR EVERYONE WHO IS UNSURE ABOUT HIGHLAND SITUATION !! pic.twitter.com/u94iDTF6gZ
— chico blanc(O) (@Jaakeeeeeeeee) May 11, 2018
there is a shooting at highland high school right now if you know anyone tell them not to go and pls be safe
— nat nat (@BabyNaytal) May 11, 2018