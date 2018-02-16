Politics Security
Deputies called to Florida school shooter’s home 39 times over seven years
Before Nikolas Cruz carried out his mass killing at a Florida high school this week, police responded to his home 39 times over a seven-year period, according to disturbing new documents.
Details about the calls to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office — obtained from police records by CNN — were not immediately available and it was impossible to determine if all involved Cruz.
But the nature of the emergencies at his Parkland home included “mentally ill person,” “child/elderly abuse,” “domestic disturbance” and “missing person,” KTLA reported.
And a schoolmate, Brody Speno, told the network that cops were called to Cruz’s home “almost every other week.”
“Something wasn’t right about him,” Speno told CNN. “He was off.”
