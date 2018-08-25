‘Depressed’ YouTube Star Drove $200K McLaren Sports Car Wrong Way on Highway; Kills a Mother & Daughter — 3 Dead

The driver in a horrific wrong-way crash that killed three people in California Thursday has been identified.

Police say 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann was behind the wheel of a $200,000 McLaren sports car that barreled down the wrong side of the road.

The accident killed Heitman, a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said Heitman — whose depression likely factored into the crash — had a popular Youtube channel under the name “McSkillet.” READ MORE:

