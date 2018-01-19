‘Deplorable Vet’ Offers to Take Maxine Waters’ SOTU Seat: ‘She Surely Doesn’t Speak for Me’ (VIDEO)

An African-American veteran has offered to take Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) seat at President Trump’s first State of the Union address later this month.

@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters! — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

Ricky Taylor, a ten-year Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, started going viral after he tweeted that he would like Waters’ seat, so he can attend the State of the Union and thank the president. – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) says she will not attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech next week because she does not believe Trump has anything to say that she’d be interested in.

The progressive leader told MSNBC that Trump does “not deserve my attention.”

Waters is, of course, not known to be the most level-headed of federal legislators, and her rationale for skipping the annual speech to a joint Congress?

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” she asked MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid. “No longer can Members of Congress, particularly Republicans, stand with such a risky, disturbed, and deceitful man who is a threat to everything for which America, the greatest democracy on earth, stands.” – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) took note of Martin Luther King Day Monday by tweeting that if civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today he would “be marching not only for civil rights & protecting voting rights, but to urge Members of Congress to accept their responsibility to save the U.S. from a dangerous man who has no respect for our Constitution & no concern for strengthening our democracy.”

She claimed that Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve encouraged everyone “to march for the impeachment of Donald Trump.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have encouraged every responsible human being to march for justice, to march for peace, and most of all, to march for the impeachment of Donald Trump. #ThankYouMLK50 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 15, 2018

Rep. Waters has been calling for President Trump’s impeachment since before he was even sworn in as president. – READ MORE

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters called President Trump “a deeply flawed human being” after he referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers.

“Donald Trump is a racist and indecent man with no good values who is woefully unfit and undeserving of the office in which he serves,” Waters said in a statement Friday.

Waters said Trump’s comments about the countries show that he is a “deeply flawed human being with no understand of public policy” and it underscores that the president is a “hopeless and ignorant bigot.”

In the lengthy statement, Waters accused Trump of surrounding himself with alt-right white nationalists. She named former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, policy adviser Stephen Miller, former adviser Sebastian Gorka, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions as examples. – READ MORE