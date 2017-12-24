Department of Homeland Security: Harrisburg shootings ‘terror attack’

The Department of Homeland Security referred to the three shootings in Harrisburg on Friday as “a terror attack.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooter who injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper and opened fire on authorities Friday evening in Harrisburg to speak up.

Police say the suspect, who reportedly lived in East Pennsboro Township, shot at authorities multiple times at 3 different places throughout the city before police returned fire, killing the gunman.

Police say the gunman was 51-year-old Ahmen El-Mofty. The Department of Homeland security reports El-Mofty was admitted into the United States from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa.

Multiple neighbors in East Pennsboro Township, where the suspect is reported to have lived, say they’ve never seen El-Mofty and are shocked. People who witnessed the shootings say Harrisburg isn’t the place for this kind of violence.

Just steps away from the Pennsylvania State Capitol near Third and Walnut Streets, 51-year-old Ahmen El-Mofty opened fire on a Capitol Police car with an officer inside. Police say, fortunately, the officer was uninjured. – READ MORE

