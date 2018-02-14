Department Of Education: We’re Done Being Involved With Transgender Students And Bathrooms

The Department of Education has decided it will not investigate or interfere if transgender students complain they are barred from bathrooms that match their chosen gender, according to Buzzfeed News.

On Thursday, Buzzfeed asked Liz Hill, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, if restroom complaints from transgender students are not covered by a 1972 federal civil rights law called Title IX. Hill answered, “Yes, that’s what the law says,” adding on Friday, “Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity.”

Hill made it clear that some complaints by transgender students will indeed be investigated, but bathroom complaints will not be among them. She stated, “Where students, including transgender students, are penalized or harassed for failing to conform to sex-based stereotypes, that is sex discrimination prohibited by Title IX. In the case of bathrooms, however, long-standing regulations provide that separating facilities on the basis of sex is not a form of discrimination prohibited by Title IX.”- READ MORE

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said earlier this week that Common Core — a controversial set of federal education standards — “is dead” at her department.

During a conference hosted by the American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday about “lessons learned” about school reform during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, DeVos said that, despite “valiant efforts to improve education” from both parties, “federal education reform efforts have not worked as hoped.”

“With a price tag of nearly $4.5 billion, it was billed as the ‘largest-ever federal investment in school reform,’” she said, adding that “nearly every state accepted Common Core standards and applied for hundreds of millions of dollars in ‘Race to the Top’ funds.”

DeVos noted there was “public backlash to federally imposed tests and the Common Core.”

“I agree — and have always agreed — with President Trump on this: ‘Common Core is a disaster,’” she said. “And at the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core is dead.” – READ MORE