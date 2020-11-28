Denver Mayor Said ‘Avoid Travel’ 30 Minutes Before He Boarded Plane To Visit Family

The Denver mayor’s Twitter account told citizens to “avoid travel” 30 minutes before he boarded a flight to travel to his family for Thanksgiving.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID,” the account for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted 30 minutes before he boarded the plane, according to 9News. “Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick. Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.”

“Avoid travel, if you can,” the tweet continued. “Order your holiday meal from a local eatery. Shop online with a small business for Black Friday.”

A Hancock spokeswoman confirmed to 9News Denver that the mayor was traveling to Houston on Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Uninvite Your Bragging Brother’: Oregon Governor Who Cheered BLM Protests Tells Citizens To Uninvite Family For Thanksgiving)

“As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver,” the spokeswoman said in a statement to 9News. “Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine.”

The mayor has repeatedly urged others to avoid traveling for the holiday.

“As the holidays approach, we all long to be with our families with person, but with the continued rise in cases, I’m urging you to refrain from travel this Thanksgiving holiday,” he said in an email to city staff on Nov. 18, according to 9News. The email also encouraged anyone who traveled out of state to quarantine for 14 days. “For my family that means cancelling our traditional gathering of our extended family,” Hancock’s email said. There have been 33,971 total cases of coronavirus and 494 deaths in Denver as of Wednesday, 9News reported. The county’s seven-day moving average is 688, according to the Denver Public Health COVID-19 monitoring dashboard. Colorado coronavirus cases are at the highest level since the pandemic began with one in 41 Coloradans currently infected, Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday according to 9News. Hancock did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.