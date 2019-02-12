Denver High Schoolers Seen In Student-Filmed Video Crowding Hallways And Dancing During Teachers’ Strike

Several students at a Denver high school were seen crowding the hallways, blasting music and dancing as teachers were on strike Monday, with one student describing the scene as “chaotic.”

Denver East High School students are seen jumping up and down, chanting and roaming the hallways in video captured by junior Elena Katz, obtained by The Denver Post Monday.

The video was filmed as students were allegedly told to leave for unruly behavior. Denver Public School (DPS) spokeswoman Anna Alejo said many students “chose to walk out” and school leaders did not encourage students to leave, The Post reported.

Matt Pence, who left the school, said students started playing music and dancing after substitute teachers ran out of special strike day schedules to give to students, The Post reported.

“It was chaotic,” Pence said, according to The Post. “There wasn’t much control. The substitutes were trying as hard as they could, but there was just too many people.”

Nearly 2,100 teachers are expected to go on strike after DPS and Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) did not come to an agreement over increasing teacher base salaries. The strike is estimated to leave 92,000 students over 160 public schools without their teachers for an unknown period of time, The Post reported.

Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis decided not to intervene, noting that the state could shutdown the strike for 180 days if it kept going, The Associated Press reported. The strike is expected to cost $400,000 a day and could eat up 1 to 2 percent of DPS’s annual operating budget in a week.

This is the first time in 25 years since Denver teachers have gone on strike and follows the Los Angeles teachers’ strike that took place in January.

DPS did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

