Denver Doctor: Hydroxychloroquine and Antibiotic Successfully Treated Coronavirus Patients

A family practitioner in Denver, Colorado, said he has used hydroxychloroquine combined with an antibiotic to treat several patients for coronavirus and that they “all did well.”

Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, who has been in practice for almost 50 years, told a local CBS affiliate that he “prescribed a combination of hydroxychloroquine (also known as Plaquenil) and an antibiotic called azithromycin to about a dozen patients over the last few weeks.”

“They all did well,” Tsamasfyros said in an interview. “They seemed to reverse their symptoms in a day or two.”

The doctor said he “absolutely” believes the medicine worked.

“If they’re drowning, you either pull them out of the water or at least throw them a rope to come out,” Tsamasfyros said, according to CBS4 – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --