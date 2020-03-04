Denver Democrat faces backlash after tweeting ‘solidarity’ for spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies

Democratic Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca faced conservative criticism Tuesday after sharing a meme on Twitter suggesting she stands in “solidarity” with the idea of spreading coronavirus at President Trump’s campaign rallies.

“These people are sick,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020

CdeBaca, apparently posting in jest, had retweeted a meme that said: “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

CdeBaca commented: “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” with laughing emojis.

CdeBaca, based on her Twitter posts, appears to be a supporter of self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. – READ MORE

