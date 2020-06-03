Dennis Rodman pleads for end to Floyd looting: ‘We’re not f–king animals’

Former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman shared his thoughts about the violent protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“It’s a bad situation and I think that we should all understand there’s a new generation,” Rodman said. “People my age knew about the Rodney King thing and things started to happen. People looting, setting fires, damaging people’s homes, businesses, stuff like that.

“And now we have this incident. I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey guys, why are we looting Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems, stuff like that. Let’s get to the head of what’s really going on,’” Rodman added. “This is a bad, bad situation. You’ve got to protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things, stuff like that. We have to keep things together. We’ve got enough issues with the COVID virus right now. We have enough issues. But for this to happen right now, we just add to it.

“You got people, big corporations closing stores because people are looting. Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we hurting each other again? Why not just help each other, hold each other’s hands, and try to solve the problem? We didn’t create this problem but guess what, we can help,” Rodman said. “Especially the new generation today. The 21st-century generation. Help us as older individuals who understand this. Don’t add to it. Do not add to it.

“Help us and help everybody right now. We’ve got too many issues right now, and this is a bad one right now. We’ve got to all come together and try to help each other and try to get through all this situation. Please, please understand. We have to live together. We’re human beings. We’re not f–king animals. We’re human beings.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --