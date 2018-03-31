Dennis Rodman: I hope Kim Jong Un wears a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat after meeting Trump

The only man in the world who is friends with both the dictator running North Korea and the president of the United States hopes the two will hit it off when they meet in May.

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who has made various trips to North Korea since 2013, took to Twitter on Friday to express his support for the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Hoping for this after my two friends and leaders meet next month. #Peace #Love #NotWar #Diplomacy,” Rodman tweeted. – READ MORE

