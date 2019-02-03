Dennis Prager: ‘We Are in a Dark Age’ Because Left Controls Silicon Valley

Dennis Prager Arraigned The Modern Era As “a Dark Age” Created By The “left’s Control Of Silicon Valley, Academia, And Media.” Prager Offered His Remarks On The Status Quo Of Free Speech And Expression In A Friday-aired Interview On Siriusxm’s Breitbart News Daily With Host Alex Marlow.

Left-wing axioms, premises, and narratives are increasingly accepted as articles of faith within a progressively censorious society, warned Prager.

“This is what we are now at in the Orwellian world that the left has created,” assessed Prager. “Any difference is not debated. It is evil. So if you say America is not racist, you are a racist.”

Prager continued, “If you say, ‘Well, wait a minute, there really isn’t a wage gap if you factor in hours worked and a whole host of other fair criteria,’ then you’re a misogynist. So there’s a list of things that you are, so that the left never, ever, ever has to to debate you.”

Prager stated, “If you are not on the left. You are to be shut down. We have never, ever had anything like this in American history. We are in a dark age because of the left’s control of Silicon Valley, academia, and media. It’s a dark age that we are living in right now, and it is entirely left-wing induced.”

"The question really is at what point will the average American realize that the left is undoing the American Revolution?" ased Prager. "And I mean that literally. I don't mean that figuratively. I don't mean that as an attack. It's as factual as two plus two is four."