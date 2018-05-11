Entertainment Politics
Dennis Miller gives Hillary’s notorious ‘3 a.m. phone call’ ad a Trump-era makeover
Remember this Hillary Clinton “3 a.m. phone call” campaign ad from 2008?
In light of recent news involving hostages released from North Korea and the Trump administration, Dennis Miller took it all in this direction:
"Who do you want answering the phone at 3AM?" Uh…President Trump. You see, he'll still be up…you know…returning from Andrews with the three Americans he just sprung from Batshit-vania. #DennisMillerOption
— Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) May 9, 2018
