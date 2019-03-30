Denmark to Refuse Citizenship to Children of Islamic State Members

The Danish government has agreed this week to refuse to allow children born to Danish Islamic State fighters overseas to claim citizenship and a passport.

The policy comes after the government brokered a deal with the populist Danish People’s Party (DF), ending the previous policy which allowed the children of Islamic State fighters from Denmark the ability to claim citizenship, broadcaster DR reports.

The measure was backed by foreign minister Inger Støjberg, who is well-known for her tough stance against mass migration, who said, “They are born of parents who have turned their backs on Denmark and therefore they should not belong to Denmark.”

Støjberg has become well-known for her tough migration policies which have included rejecting European Union migrant quotas after arguing that not enough migrantscontribute to Danish society, and arguing that migrants should “adjust to Danish values.” – READ MORE